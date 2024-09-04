02 Street Criminals Killed In Police Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Two alleged street criminals were killed in an encounter with the police in Sector 11-B on Wednesday.
According to the police, the incident occurred during a confrontation between the Sir Syed police and suspected robbers.
During the exchange of gunfire, one suspect, identified as Khadim Hussain, was killed on the spot. The second suspect, Sajid Ali, was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
The police recovered two 30-bore pistols with loaded magazines, four mobile phones, cash, and a motorcycle from the scene. Further legal proceedings are currently underway.
