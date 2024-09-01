02 Teenage Girls Abducted From Wah
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 09:10 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Two teenage girls, among them a student of grade 10, were abducted in two different incidents in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station on Sunday.
In the first incident, Asif Mehmood has reported to the police that his 15-year-old niece, a student of grade 10 at school, went out to meet a classmate who was abducted by unknown persons.
Separately, Syed Zulfiqar Hussain Shah has reported to the police that his 18-year-old daughter was alone at home when unknown persons abducted her. Police registered two separate cases and launched a haunt to trace the abducted girls.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
01 killed, 2 injured in blast11 seconds ago
-
Lahore Museum displays 'Wonders of Thailand'14 seconds ago
-
WHO workshop18 seconds ago
-
Over 2.8m consumers avail relief under Punjab govt’s electricity package in Mepco23 seconds ago
-
Partly cloudy forecast10 minutes ago
-
Cantonment Board staff put on high alert over rains10 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office disposes of cases10 minutes ago
-
All-out effort will be made to end terrorism in Balochistan: Sarfaraz Bugti20 minutes ago
-
LDA demolishes encroachments20 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy forecast for Lahore20 minutes ago
-
One million youths to get IT education every year: Ahsan Iqbal30 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers Rs 3.7m from 149 defaulters30 minutes ago