02 teenage girls abducted from Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Two teenage girls, among them a student of grade 10, were abducted in two different incidents in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station on Sunday.

In the first incident, Asif Mehmood has reported to the police that his 15-year-old niece, a student of grade 10 at school, went out to meet a classmate who was abducted by unknown persons.

Separately, Syed Zulfiqar Hussain Shah has reported to the police that his 18-year-old daughter was alone at home when unknown persons abducted her. Police registered two separate cases and launched a haunt to trace the abducted girls.

APP/ajq/378