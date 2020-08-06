UrduPoint.com
0.25 Million Trees To Be Planted In Abbottabad: DC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:28 PM

More than 0.25 million trees are being planted in this tree planting campaign in the districts, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah said while chairing a high level meeting here on Thursday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :More than 0.25 million trees are being planted in this tree planting campaign in the districts, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah said while chairing a high level meeting here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah regarding the tree planting campaign instructions were issued to the officers of all concerned departments regarding tree planting so that more than two and a half lakh trees were planted in the ongoing tree planting campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Mohammad, Assistant Commissioner Dr.

Mujtaba, CEO Mail, CEO Fail Mail, TMO Abbottabad, District Director Agriculture, DFO, CEO Wasa, Deputy Manager WASA, Deputy Tehsildar Abbottabad, in-charge PMRU and other officers attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah visited Shimla Hills in connection with the tree planting drive. He also reviewed the arrangements being made for the ongoing drives. He was also briefed on tree plantation. Staff from the Forest Department, TMA, Agriculture and WASA are digging tree pits to plant more than 2.5 lakh saplings in the tree planting drive.

More Stories From Pakistan

