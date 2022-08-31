0.2mn people affected from floods, standing crops on 11,000 acres land destroyed in Charsadda

(@FahadShabbir)

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The recent devastating floods have affected over two lacs people and destroyed standing crops on over 11,000 acres and 160 houses in Charsadda district.

According to initial report of the district administration, five people died and over 180 injured in flood related incidents in Charsadda.

Likewise, more than 120 water channels were destroyed and over 800 livestock were swept away by the gushing water. The floods also affected Monda head work besides inflicted huge losses to gardens and livestock sectors.

To provide relief to flood victims, large medical camps in 17 different places were established and relief activities accelerated.

He said 11 welfare NGOs were also taking part in flood relief activities. Over 800 houses were partially damaged.