03 Arrested For House Burglaries; Looted Valuables Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 09:49 PM
A team from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Phulgran police station arrested three members of a criminal gang involved in numerous house burglaries and recovered cash, valuables and a motorcycle from their possession on Monday.
A public relation officer told app that the Phulgran police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of the house burglary gang.
He said the gang was involved in numerous house burglary activities in various areas of Phulgran.
The police team also recovered the cash, valuables and bike from their possession. The accused were identified as Tayyab Abbasi, Mumtaz Khan and Adnan khan.
Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
DIG Syed Ali Raza also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.
DIG further said that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people.
/APP-rzr-mkz
