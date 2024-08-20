03 BLA Terrorists Involved In Killing Of DC Panjgur Killed In Mastung IBO
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 06:45 PM
The security forces on Tuesday killed three Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists and killed as many during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of August 18th and 19th in Mastung District
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The security forces on Tuesday killed three Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists and killed as many during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of August 18th and 19th in Mastung District.
During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, the three BLA terrorists were killed while three of them got injured, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
These terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area and were also responsible for shahadat (martyrdom) of Deputy Commissioner of Panjgur, Zakir Ali, on August 12th.
"Today’s operation has avenged the heinous act and has brought the perpetrators to justice. Security forces of Pakistan in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.
