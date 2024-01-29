03 Booked For Illegally Decanting LPG
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Police on Monday arrested three persons for illegally decanting the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into cylinders.
According to a police spokesman, gas cylinders and decanting equipment were recovered during a crackdown adding that Bani police held those identified as Saeed Ullah, Ehsan Ullah and Nasir for refilling the gas cylinders illegally.
He said the police had registered separate cases against the suspects.
SP Faisal appreciated the performance of police team adding that the actions against the law-breaking elements will be continued without any discrimination who were involved in carrying illegal businesses.
