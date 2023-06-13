UrduPoint.com

03 Cattle Thieves Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 05:50 PM

03 cattle thieves arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Police arrested 03 cattle thieves and also confiscated 02 stolen bulls from their custody here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, the airport police held 03 suspects involved in the cattle theft incident, the arrested suspects were identified as Bilal, Ghulam Nabi and Shehzad.

The other facilitators will also be arrested, SHO added.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the protection of the lives and property of citizens is the prime responsibility for which all resources are being utilized.

On the other hand, police urged citizens to be aware of cattle thieves, now a day the gang seems to be active in cattle markets established for Eid ul Azha.

Related Topics

Police Waqas Khan Market All From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE champions future-driven investments with digit ..

UAE champions future-driven investments with digital principles: Omar bin Sultan ..

12 minutes ago
 ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer ..

ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer patients children in several ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offer ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offers condolences over victims of ..

27 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to b ..

Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE an ..

42 minutes ago
 Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and sou ..

Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and south Pakistan on Thursday

57 minutes ago
 Ministry extends deadline for companies to meet se ..

Ministry extends deadline for companies to meet semi-annual Emiratisation target ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.