03 cattle thieves arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Police arrested 03 cattle thieves and also confiscated 02 stolen bulls from their custody here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, the airport police held 03 suspects involved in the cattle theft incident, the arrested suspects were identified as Bilal, Ghulam Nabi and Shehzad.

The other facilitators will also be arrested, SHO added.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the protection of the lives and property of citizens is the prime responsibility for which all resources are being utilized.

On the other hand, police urged citizens to be aware of cattle thieves, now a day the gang seems to be active in cattle markets established for Eid ul Azha.