UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

03 Dead,747 Injured In 670 Road Mishaps In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:31 PM

03 dead,747 injured in 670 road mishaps in Punjab

At least three persons were died while 747 sustained injuries in 670 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :At least three persons were died while 747 sustained injuries in 670 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 466 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 281 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The analysis showed that 286 drivers, 20 underage drivers, 113 pedestrians, and 351 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 101 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 119 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 58 in Faisalabad with 69 victims and at third Multan with 51 RTCs and 58 victims.

According to the data 622 motorbikes, 65 auto-rickshaws, 53 motorcars, 09 vans,02 passenger buses, 07 trucks and 98 other types of auto vehicles and slow-movingcarts were involved in these road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Died Traffic SITE All Top

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia explore boosting cooperation

4 minutes ago

Gov't releases Rs 522.2 bn for development project ..

3 minutes ago

Myanmar ships 800 freed Rohingya prisoners back to ..

3 minutes ago

Singapore Reports Daily High of 1,426 COVID-19 Cas ..

2 minutes ago

VW agrees 620 million euros payout to German 'dies ..

2 minutes ago

Spain's daily virus death toll drops under 400

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.