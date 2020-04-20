03 dead,747 injured in 670 road mishaps in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :At least three persons were died while 747 sustained injuries in 670 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 466 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 281 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The analysis showed that 286 drivers, 20 underage drivers, 113 pedestrians, and 351 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 101 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 119 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 58 in Faisalabad with 69 victims and at third Multan with 51 RTCs and 58 victims.

According to the data 622 motorbikes, 65 auto-rickshaws, 53 motorcars, 09 vans,02 passenger buses, 07 trucks and 98 other types of auto vehicles and slow-movingcarts were involved in these road accidents.