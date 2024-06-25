Open Menu

03 Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) District police have busted three notorious dacoit and cattle lifter gangs and arrested seven members of these gangs besides recovering looted and stolen valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched across the district on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak, the police launched a crackdown against criminals involved in depriving citizens of valuables at gun point and stealing cattle in the district.

The police teams busted Shoaib alias Shebi Haraj Gang, Irfan alias Sunny Sunda Gang and Sultan alias Silli Hattar Gang.

The police have arrested seven members of the gangs including the ring leaders and recovered looted, stolen valuables worth over Rs two millions including nine motorcycles, three cattle, cash Rs 410,000 and illegal weapons from their possession.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected form them, police sources added.

However, the police handed over the recovered valuable real owners while the DPO Ismail Kharrak has urged police officers to continue crackdown against criminals in order to make district crime free.

