03 Illegal Arms Holders Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM

Rawalpindi police have arrested 3 suspects for holding illegal arms. Weapons and ammunition were recovered, cases have been registered against the accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Rawalpindi police have arrested 3 suspects for holding illegal arms. Weapons and ammunition were recovered, cases have been registered against the accused.

According to the details, the police arrested Farooq, Muhammad Ibad and Ahsan while conducting an operation.

One 30-bore pistol with ammunition was recovered from accused Farooq, one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from accused Muhammad Ibad and one 30-bore pistol with bullets recovered from the accused Ahsan.

Police have separately registered cases against the suspects. Divisional SPs said that operations will continue against those holding illegal arms.

