03 illegal immigrants arrested during search operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, launched a search operation in Westridge and adjoining areas here on Sunday, said a police spokesman.

He informed that a heavy contingents of police, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police along with officials of Westridge police conducted search operation.

During the search operation, 03 illegal immigrants named Rohullah, Naqab Khan and Ihsanullah were arrested among other accused for not producing documents related to their residence. The accused are being investigated further, SP Potohar Malik Mehboob said.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.