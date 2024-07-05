03 Killed, 3 Injured As Tractor-trolley Overturns In DIKhan
Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) At least three persons were killed while other three sustained injuries in an accident as a tractor-trolley loaded with wood got out of control in Danasar area of Darazinda, Dera Ismail Khan District, a Rescue 1122 spokesman on Friday.
Aizaz Mehmood said that a tractor trolley laden with wood became out of control due to high speed in Danasar area . Resulting, six people sitting on the trolley fell down resulting in the death of three and injuring the other three.
As soon as the incident was reported, Rescue 1122 medical teams reached the spot and after providing first aid on the spot, shifted all the injured to Type-D Hospital, Darazinda. Later the injured persons were shifted to the Trauma Center of DHQ hospital.
The deceased were identified as Jumma Rahim, son of Gul Sher, Mubeen son of Muraat Khan and Saif ur Rehman son of Mullah Laajmeer while the injured ones included Shams Ullah son of Abdullah Jan, Bateel son of Baz Muhammad and Muhammad Hassan son of Dawood.
