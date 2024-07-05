Open Menu

03 Killed, 3 Injured As Tractor-trolley Overturns In DIKhan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 08:00 PM

03 killed, 3 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) At least three persons were killed while other three sustained injuries in an accident as a tractor-trolley loaded with wood got out of control in Danasar area of Darazinda, Dera Ismail Khan District, a Rescue 1122 spokesman on Friday.

Aizaz Mehmood said that a tractor trolley laden with wood became out of control due to high speed in Danasar area . Resulting, six people sitting on the trolley fell down resulting in the death of three and injuring the other three.

As soon as the incident was reported, Rescue 1122 medical teams reached the spot and after providing first aid on the spot, shifted all the injured to Type-D Hospital, Darazinda. Later the injured persons were shifted to the Trauma Center of DHQ hospital.

The deceased were identified as Jumma Rahim, son of Gul Sher, Mubeen son of Muraat Khan and Saif ur Rehman son of Mullah Laajmeer while the injured ones included Shams Ullah son of Abdullah Jan, Bateel son of Baz Muhammad and Muhammad Hassan son of Dawood.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Osama Bin Laden Dera Ismail Khan Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

12 minutes ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

3 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

3 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

5 hours ago
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

6 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan