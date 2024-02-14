03 Killed And 18 Injured As Passenger Wagon Plunges Into Ravine In Hajeera (AJK)
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 10:04 PM
At least three people were killed and 18 injured, seven of them seriously, when a passenger wagon skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine near Hajeera town in Rawalakot district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police sources said
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) At least three people were killed and 18 injured, seven of them seriously, when a passenger wagon skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine near Hajeera town in Rawalakot district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police sources said.
“The Hajeera-bound overloaded, ill-fated Toyota Hiace Wagon (LES 4891) from Doonga Ghambheer town in the same district met the accident at Kharanch village, 7 km away from Hajeera town, following failure of the breaks, and fell into the deep ravine, leaving three of its occupants dead on the spot and 18 others injured, seven of them grievously, a Hajeera Police Station duty officer told APP over the telephone on Wednesday.
Those who lost their lives in the tragic mishap were identified as Bilal s/o Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Asif s/o Muhammad Akbar, and Muhammad Asim s/o Muhammad Shareef, all residents of local areas, the police officer said.
The injured were admitted to Tehseel Headquarter Hospital in Hajeera. Whereas the seriously injured were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalakot, where their condition is considered to be out of danger.
Police have reportedly booked the wagon driver for overloading. Further investigations are in progress, the police officer further added.
Recent Stories
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested
ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs
PPIB DG stresses need to harness hydropower potential
7 killed, 1270 injured in 1181 RTCs in Punjab
Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rupee
SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state land
FIA, SSDO join hands to address human trafficking, migrants smuggling
JKLF is optimistic about the acquittal of its jailed supremo, Yasin Malik
SC sends GB judges appointments case to committee for larger bench
CM inaugurates upgraded wards of Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf7 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 205 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested5 minutes ago
-
ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs17 minutes ago
-
7 killed, 1270 injured in 1181 RTCs in Punjab17 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state land18 minutes ago
-
FIA, SSDO join hands to address human trafficking, migrants smuggling23 minutes ago
-
SC sends GB judges appointments case to committee for larger bench18 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates upgraded wards of Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan18 minutes ago
-
Keel Laying Ceremony of second HANGOR Class Submarine held at Karachi Shipyard18 minutes ago
-
Police station torching case: ATC orders attachment of property of 7 PTI leaders16 minutes ago
-
CJP directs police to handle blasphemy cases with more care16 minutes ago