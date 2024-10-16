Open Menu

03 Killed In Metairie Rickshaw Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 11:00 PM

03 killed in Metairie rickshaw accident

At least three teenagers were killed in a rickshaw accident that occurred near Saedabad area of Metairie, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Wednesday

METAIRIE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) At least three teenagers were killed in a rickshaw accident that occurred near Saedabad area of Metairie, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a rashly driven Rickshaw was crossing the Saedabad area when suddenly it plunged into a river.

As a result, three teenager died on the spot, while two other persons travelling by three-wheeler were rescued safely.

The rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.

