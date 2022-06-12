03 missing children reunited with parents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police is always committed to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

According to police spokesman, Pirwadhi police found 03 missing children who immediately took them under custody and started searching for their parents.

After hectic efforts, Pirwadhi police traced the children's parents and handed them over.

The children were aged 05 years, 03 years and 06 months who were siblings and were missing.

Upon meeting the children, the parents appreciated the efforts of Rawalpindi Police and thanked them.