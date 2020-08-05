03 more corona cases recorded in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :About 03 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11780 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 145860 people were screened for the virus till August 4, out of which 03 more were reported positive.

As many as 10227 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.