03 Murder Suspects, Including Two Women, Apprehended In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 10:00 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Local police in Kohat announced on Tuesday the arrest of three murder suspects in Chechi village within the Hazro Police station limits.

As per details, the suspects, two of whom are women, were apprehended in connection to the alleged shooting death of a man, the son of a retired police official, over a domestic dispute in Chechi village within the Hazro Police station limits on May 17.

The arrested individuals comprise the wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law of the deceased. Mirza Hairs Baig was reportedly killed during the dispute, after which the suspects fled the scene.

Following a complaint by the deceased's father, police initiated a murder case against the nominated accused. The arrested individuals were taken into custody on Tuesday, with further investigation now underway.

