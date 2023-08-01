Open Menu

03 Shops Sealed Over Encroachment

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 12:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-encroachment team of Municipal Corporation sealed three shops during an ongoing operation here in the city, here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, the anti-encroachment team headed by MC Regulation Zoya Masood Baloch visited various markets including Ameen bazar, Muslim bazar, Sharbat chowk Kuchery bazar and Liaqat market and sealed three shops over encroachment.

Chief Officer MC Tariq Proya said that action would be continue against encroachments in the city and hefty fines would also be imposed.

Sargodha Market Muslim

