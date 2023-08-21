03 stolen motorcycles recovered

Police have arrested the accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession during the crackdown here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested the accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession during the crackdown here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police held Basit involved in motorcycle theft and recovered stolen motorcycles from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the safety of citizens' lives and property is the first priority, operations against organized and active gangs are being accelerated, he added.