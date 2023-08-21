Open Menu

03 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 06:02 PM

03 stolen motorcycles recovered

Police have arrested the accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession during the crackdown here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested the accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession during the crackdown here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police held Basit involved in motorcycle theft and recovered stolen motorcycles from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the safety of citizens' lives and property is the first priority, operations against organized and active gangs are being accelerated, he added.

Related Topics

Police Progress Waqas Khan All From Race

Recent Stories

ICCI, NICAT ink MoU to promote innovators, entrepr ..

ICCI, NICAT ink MoU to promote innovators, entrepreneurs

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest accused of blind murder case

Police arrest accused of blind murder case

5 minutes ago
 6 outlaws arrested: weapon recovered

6 outlaws arrested: weapon recovered

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins 3 Stevie Awards in 2023 Int ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins 3 Stevie Awards in 2023 International Business Awards

7 minutes ago
 Fatima case: Police confirm ‘sexual assault on m ..

Fatima case: Police confirm ‘sexual assault on minor maid

7 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital to be revamped with ..

Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital to be revamped with Rs 390m: commissioner

10 minutes ago
DP World partners with Caspian Week 2023 to develo ..

DP World partners with Caspian Week 2023 to develop logistics and trade in Great ..

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sustainable City reimagines future, vows h ..

Sharjah Sustainable City reimagines future, vows healthy environment and sustain ..

22 minutes ago
 Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in Trkiye's Istan ..

Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in Trkiye's Istanbul

22 minutes ago
 Sutlej river in high flood, 2,000 people shifted t ..

Sutlej river in high flood, 2,000 people shifted to safe places

22 minutes ago
 National Club defeats Civil Tigers

National Club defeats Civil Tigers

22 minutes ago
 President’s secretariat seeks Secretary Waqar Ah ..

President’s secretariat seeks Secretary Waqar Ahmed’s removal day after Dr. ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan