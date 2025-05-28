03 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Police have arrested motorcycle lifter and recovered 03 stolen motorcycles from his possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, R.A Bazzar Police while taking action held motorcycle thief.

Police have registered a case against him and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Talha Wali commended police team and said that the accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.