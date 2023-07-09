03 suspects involved in injuring 04 citizens with knives arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 03 suspects who were involved in injuring 04 citizens with knives over a petty dispute on Eid day.

The accused Rizwan, Farhan and Fateh Muhammad along with their accomplices had stabbed Abdullah, Janan, Farman and Sardar Khan with knives.

Rata Amaral police has registered a case against the accused.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem said the other accomplices of the accused will also be arrested.

The accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and they will be punished.

SP said that the accused who attacked the life and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law.