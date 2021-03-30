UrduPoint.com
0.328 Million Children To Be Immunized During Anti Polio Drive In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The anti polio drive was in progress in the Hyderabad district in which 328477 children under five years age would be immunized during a three days campaign.

According to the district focal person for Polio, Dr.

Dileep, as many as1352 teams including 1194 mobile teams, 120 fixed points and 38 transit points have been formed in the district while 67 health facility centers and 87 team support centers were established to make the cosign successful.

He said more than 1000 lady health workers, 87 UC medical officers and 303 area In-charges besides 12 Talukas supervisor doctors would also take part in anti polio drive which will be continued for two more days had been fixed for catch up days to cover refusal cases.

