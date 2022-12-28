UrduPoint.com

0.35 Mn Children To Be Immunized With Polio Drops In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

0.35 mn children to be immunized with polio drops in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 350,000 children under the age of 5 years would be immunized in the district during a week-long upcoming anti-polio drive to be started from January 16.

According to health department officials, the anti-polio campaign would be started from January 16 and will be continued till January 22.

According to N-Stop officer, Dr Bisma, 1776 teams will be formed to accomplish the task of immunization during which all children up to the age of 5 years would be administered with polio drops.

She said out of 1776 teams 1565 mobile teams, 151 fixed and 60 transit teams will discharge responsibilities under the supervision of 354 area In- charges and 111 Union Council Medical officers.

She said the Anti Polio workers were advised to keep special focus on low performing Union Council so that the 100 percent immunization target would be achieved.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the anti-polio committee was convened here the other day under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also chairman of the Committee, which reviewed arrangements for the upcoming anti polio drive.

The DC asked all relevant officers to put focus on ending refusal cases.

Soomro directed the concerned officers to pay maximum attention to the UCs showing low performance so that all children can be immunized during the week long anti-polio campaign.

The meeting was attended by officers of district administration, health department and the Police.

It was decided that polio teams would be provided all security cover during the anti-polio drive.

Related Topics

Police Polio Mobile January All From

Recent Stories

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristo ..

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristol

12 minutes ago
 Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ t ..

Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in ..

26 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of Tatarstan discuss co ..

42 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockc ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchain’s pilot project

1 hour ago
 Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

2 hours ago
 Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North A ..

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North America

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.