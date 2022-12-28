0.35 mn children to be immunized with polio drops in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 350,000 children under the age of 5 years would be immunized in the district during a week-long upcoming anti-polio drive to be started from January 16.

According to health department officials, the anti-polio campaign would be started from January 16 and will be continued till January 22.

According to N-Stop officer, Dr Bisma, 1776 teams will be formed to accomplish the task of immunization during which all children up to the age of 5 years would be administered with polio drops.

She said out of 1776 teams 1565 mobile teams, 151 fixed and 60 transit teams will discharge responsibilities under the supervision of 354 area In- charges and 111 Union Council Medical officers.

She said the Anti Polio workers were advised to keep special focus on low performing Union Council so that the 100 percent immunization target would be achieved.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the anti-polio committee was convened here the other day under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also chairman of the Committee, which reviewed arrangements for the upcoming anti polio drive.

The DC asked all relevant officers to put focus on ending refusal cases.

Soomro directed the concerned officers to pay maximum attention to the UCs showing low performance so that all children can be immunized during the week long anti-polio campaign.

The meeting was attended by officers of district administration, health department and the Police.

It was decided that polio teams would be provided all security cover during the anti-polio drive.