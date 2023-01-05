0.3m fake cannulas recovered from godown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :District administration and Medicine Control Task Force in a joint crackdown conducted a raid on a godown of surgical services and recovered 300,000 fake Cannula-IV, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The value of the recovered fake Cannula-IV from the surgical services is situated near Faisal Movers' Bus Station.

On receiving a tip the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan formed a team comprising Deputy Director Drug Control, Khushal Khan, Inspector Zeeshah and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Junaid Shah and directed them to conduct raid on the godown wherein the illegal packing and stamping of Cannula was in progress.

The workers inside the godown were putting the stamp of GMCC on the Cannula imported from UMS Health Care Medical Devices Vietnam through Hashir Surgical Services Peshawar to Pakistan.

A huge quantity of stock, manufacturing machinery, packaging material, stamping machine, lasers and other equipment was confiscated and a case against the accused persons was registered under Drug Act 1976. Further investigation was in progress.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan has appreciated the performance of the members of the raiding team including the officers of district administration and health department.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed the officers of district administration to inspect factories within the areas of their jurisdiction to take stern action against fake factories.