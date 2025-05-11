04 Dacoits Of Organized Gang Busted; Cash, Valuables Worth 1.65 Miln Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Capital Police team arrested four members of an organized dacoit gang involved in multiple shop robbery incidents, recovering stolen cash, mobile phones, a motorcycle, watches and a DVR system worth Rs1.65 million in Lohi Bher.
An official told APP on Sunday that the arrested dacoits were identified as Muhammad Hasnain, Ehtesham, Zeeshan and Sameer.
Police also recovered weapons along with ammunition used in the crimes.
He said this successful operation marks a major breakthrough against organized criminal activity in the Federal capital.
DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq appreciated the police team’s swift and professional action.
He said all legal requirements will be completed to ensure the accused receive exemplary punishment.
He said Islamabad Police are carrying out large-scale operations against active and organized criminal gangs to ensure public safety./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
04 dacoits of organized gang busted; cash, valuables worth 1.65 miln seized6 minutes ago
-
Modi govt war hysteria exposed, says Sports Minister26 minutes ago
-
Ten netted over power pilfering26 minutes ago
-
15 outlaws held26 minutes ago
-
PFC observes Youm-e-Tashakur36 minutes ago
-
Governor KP supports PM's call for 'Youm-e-Tashakur' in honor of armed forces36 minutes ago
-
Gratitude Day observed across KP following Pakistan’s successful defense against Indian aggression36 minutes ago
-
Seven members of criminal gang busted; valuables, weapons recovered36 minutes ago
-
Ceasefire, a victory for peace: Pervez Ashraf36 minutes ago
-
Celebrations in Charsadda over Pak Army's triumph against India36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes President Trump’s statement46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan a sovereign nation, will not tolerate attacks on integrity: Kayani46 minutes ago