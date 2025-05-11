Open Menu

04 Dacoits Of Organized Gang Busted; Cash, Valuables Worth 1.65 Miln Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2025 | 03:30 PM

04 dacoits of organized gang busted; cash, valuables worth 1.65 miln seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Capital Police team arrested four members of an organized dacoit gang involved in multiple shop robbery incidents, recovering stolen cash, mobile phones, a motorcycle, watches and a DVR system worth Rs1.65 million in Lohi Bher.

An official told APP on Sunday that the arrested dacoits were identified as Muhammad Hasnain, Ehtesham, Zeeshan and Sameer.

Police also recovered weapons along with ammunition used in the crimes.

He said this successful operation marks a major breakthrough against organized criminal activity in the Federal capital.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq appreciated the police team’s swift and professional action.

He said all legal requirements will be completed to ensure the accused receive exemplary punishment.

He said Islamabad Police are carrying out large-scale operations against active and organized criminal gangs to ensure public safety./APP-rzr-mkz

