04-day Youth And Media Workshop Concludes In Rawalakot AJK
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The four-day “Youth and Media Workshop” hosted in Rawalakot, in collaboration with the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the Pakistan Army, has concluded with an emphasis on raising awareness of the Fifth Generation War, the fast-changing situation in South Asia, the challenges faced in the region, the positive and negative effects of social media, and the promotion of national unity and cohesion, organizers said.
Youth, including students, journalists, professors, and social figures from all four districts of the Poonch division, including Bagh, Haveli Sudhanoti, and Rawalakot, participated.
The objective of the workshop was to create awareness on the Fifth Generation War, the fast-changing situation in South Asia, the challenges faced in the region, the positive and negative effects of social media, and the promotion of national unity.
In this workshop, renowned scholars gave special lectures on the challenges faced by the media, the effects of social media, domestic and international politics, and its effects.
The speakers told the participants that it was the responsibility of every citizen to understand and fact-check the misinformation spread through social media.
During the workshop, topics such as the Fifth Generation War and its effects, global media trends, propaganda against Pakistan, the power of social media, the role of youth in shaping the national narrative, and the difference between disinformation and misinformation were discussed in detail.
During the workshop, participants openly asked questions, to which detailed answers were given.
On the last day of the workshop, the participants were also given a tour of Chinar Auditorium, Murree. On this occasion, the participants were briefed on national security, media warfare, and the challenges faced in the region.
In the closing ceremony, all the participants were awarded certificates, while Dr. Lubna Zafar, Deputy Registrar and Focal Person for Youth and Media Workshop, University of Poonch Rawalakot, and renowned senior journalist Syed Masood Gardezi were awarded shields.
The participants termed the workshop as very effective and successful and demanded that this series be continued in the future.
During the workshop, the youth were informed about responsible journalism, promotion of national narrative, and effective use of social media so that they could be protected from any kind of mental distraction and misleading propaganda.
The participants described the training provided during the workshop as a very important step towards national security, stability of national narrative, and positive use of social media.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
04-day Youth and Media Workshop concludes in Rawalakot AJK6 minutes ago
-
COAS visits Bahawalpur Cantonment16 minutes ago
-
Kohat district embarks on innovative household vegetable cultivation project16 minutes ago
-
Kohat WSSC approves 10% salary hike for low-grade employees16 minutes ago
-
CPWB takes 3 beggar kids into custody16 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits Haqqania, condoles with victims' families16 minutes ago
-
Sindh Home Minister directs police for extraordinary security in Ramazan16 minutes ago
-
FDA resolves 413 applications at one-window counter16 minutes ago
-
Water supply schedule for Ramazan16 minutes ago
-
Kohat launches 'Green Growth Strategy' with billion tree plus plantation campaign16 minutes ago
-
LGH surgeons perform successful Laparoscopic Nephrectomy on patient36 minutes ago
-
DPM , Danish FM discuss bilateral ties36 minutes ago