04 dead, 16 injured in Hafizabad road accident in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Four people lost their lives while 16 other sustained serious injuries in a tractor trolley collision with a passenger bus near Chak Chatta in Hafizabad on Saturday morning.

According to rescue sources, the unfortunate incident occurred due to over speeding.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal formalities, a private news channel reported.

The area police had registered the case against the bus driver, a police official informed.