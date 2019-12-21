UrduPoint.com
04 Dead, 16 Injured In Hafizabad Road Accident In Islamabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 11:44 AM

04 dead, 16 injured in Hafizabad road accident in Islamabad

Four people lost their lives while 16 other sustained serious injuries in a tractor trolley collision with a passenger bus near Chak Chatta in Hafizabad on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Four people lost their lives while 16 other sustained serious injuries in a tractor trolley collision with a passenger bus near Chak Chatta in Hafizabad on Saturday morning.

According to rescue sources, the unfortunate incident occurred due to over speeding.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal formalities, a private news channel reported.

The area police had registered the case against the bus driver, a police official informed.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

