04 Dead, 16 Injured In Hafizabad Road Accident In Islamabad
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 11:44 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Four people lost their lives while 16 other sustained serious injuries in a tractor trolley collision with a passenger bus near Chak Chatta in Hafizabad on Saturday morning.
According to rescue sources, the unfortunate incident occurred due to over speeding.
The bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal formalities, a private news channel reported.
The area police had registered the case against the bus driver, a police official informed.