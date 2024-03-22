04 die, 2 injure in collision bikes in DI Khan

At least four youths died while two others sustained serious injuries as two speedy motorcycles collided with each other in the Kirri Shamozai area last night

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) At least four youths died while two others sustained serious injuries as two speedy motorcycles collided with each other in the Kirri Shamozai area last night.

According to Rescue 1122, six youths were coming on two motorcycles after performing Taraweeh prayers when their two-wheelers collided with each other near Mangal Morr in the Kirri Shamozai area due to overspeeding. As a result, four youths died on the spot while two others got seriously injured.

The dead were identified as Habib son of Haider, Rahat son of Hidayat, Shahid son of Alam and Zainullah son of Altaf while the injured included Faheem son of Samiullah, and Farooq son of Imam Shah, all residents of Kirri Shamozai.

As soon as the incident was reported, medical teams of Rescue 1122 reached the spot along with local police and shifted the injured and bodies to the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.

Similarly, an 8-year-old minor sustained serious injuries as he fell from the roof while trying to catch a kite, a Rescue 1122 official said on Friday.

Rescue 1122 officials said the child also suffered wounds on the neck due to the chemical-coated string of the kite.

As soon as the incident was reported, Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.

APP/akt