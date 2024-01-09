04 drug dealers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) In its ongoing drive, Rawalpindi Police have arrested 04 drug dealers and recovered more than 03 kg of drugs from their possession here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, Saddar Wah police held lady drug dealer Uzma and recovered 1.2 kg of drugs from her possession and same quantity was recovered from Nauman.

Similarly, New Town police nabbed Nadeem and recovered 1.6 drugs from his custody.

Pirwadhai police recovered 350 grams of charas from Naseem.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be taken against drug dealers without any discrimination.