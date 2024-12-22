Open Menu

04 Drug Peddlers Held During Operation

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Police have arrested four drug peddlers, and recovered 4.5 kilogram drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines Police held Samiullah and recovered 1.8 kg drugs from his possession and 1.5 kg drugs was confiscated from Shahzad.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan Police recovered 620 grams hashish from accused Atif. Following operation, Dhamyal Police recovered 520 grams hashish from Danish.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation has been started.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and stated that the accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence and would be punished.

He made it clear that strict action against drug peddlers will be continued to eradicate the scourge of drugs.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police have arrested three liquor suppliers and recovered 55 liters of liquor from their possession.

Civil Lines Police recovered 20 liters of liquor from Shah Waiz and 15 liters of liquor was seized from Qasim.

While, Taxila Police recovered 20 liters of liquor from Aamir.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

More Stories From Pakistan