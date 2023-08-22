04 gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 9,800, 02 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Ganjmandi police conducted raid and arrested gamblers who were identified as Sagheer, Muhammad Ejaz, Muhammad Nadeem and Waqas Tariq.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem congratulated the Ganjmandi police and said that gambling is the root cause of other evils. He said that the accused cannot escape from the grip of the law.