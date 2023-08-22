Open Menu

04 Gamblers Arrested During Raid

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

04 gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 9,800, 02 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Ganjmandi police conducted raid and arrested gamblers who were identified as Sagheer, Muhammad Ejaz, Muhammad Nadeem and Waqas Tariq.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem congratulated the Ganjmandi police and said that gambling is the root cause of other evils. He said that the accused cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Progress Money All From

Recent Stories

Over 290,000 students ready to join new academic y ..

Over 290,000 students ready to join new academic year in public schools: Sarah A ..

1 minute ago
 Pak Vs Afg: Afghan duo Rashid and Nabi team up to ..

Pak Vs Afg: Afghan duo Rashid and Nabi team up to dismiss Imam

4 minutes ago
 ASEAN, China to strengthen electronic trading to r ..

ASEAN, China to strengthen electronic trading to reduce digital gap in Southeast ..

2 minutes ago
 Illegal slaughter house sealed; huge quantity of s ..

Illegal slaughter house sealed; huge quantity of sick animals' meat seized

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt prioritized various potential sectors for ..

KP Govt prioritized various potential sectors for investment

2 minutes ago
 World Blind Cricket Ltd, IBSA explore exciting spo ..

World Blind Cricket Ltd, IBSA explore exciting sports partnership

2 minutes ago
African Union suspends Niger over military coup

African Union suspends Niger over military coup

2 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds Rs 1.87 against US Dollar

Rupee sheds Rs 1.87 against US Dollar

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs intercepts two attempts to smuggle 1 ..

Dubai Customs intercepts two attempts to smuggle 171,600 pills

31 minutes ago
 ERC reviews restoration, maintenance progress acro ..

ERC reviews restoration, maintenance progress across 40 schools in Syria

46 minutes ago
 OrionAST establishes regional HQ at Dubai Silicon ..

OrionAST establishes regional HQ at Dubai Silicon Oasis

1 hour ago
 AUS welcomes new students during Fall 2023 Orienta ..

AUS welcomes new students during Fall 2023 Orientation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan