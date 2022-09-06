04 gamblers held during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 2416004, mobile phones from their possession during raid here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action Airport police raided at house and arrested the gamblers who were identified as Asif, Irshad, Jahan Khan and Shahab.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

While congratulating the airport police, SP Potohar said that gambling is the root of other evils.

The accused involved in such crimes will not escape from the grip of the law, he added. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police arrested four accused and recovered liquor, drugs from their possession during crackdown.