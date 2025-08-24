04 Illegal Arm Holders Arrested During Crackdown
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have intensified their campaign against the possession of illegal weapons, detained four illegal arm holders.
Police have also recovered arms and ammunition during operations in different areas of the city.
According to police spokesman, the raids were carried out in the jurisdictions of Bani Police Station, RA Bazar, and Gujjar Khan.
The suspects were taken into custody after being found in possession of unlicensed weapons.
Divisional Superintendents of Police (SPs) said the operations are part of a broader crackdown aimed at curbing incidents of aerial firing and the unlawful use of firearms.
“No leniency will be shown to those carrying illegal weapons.
Such elements pose a serious threat to public peace and security,” SPs emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against all those arrested, and further investigations are underway.
They added that the campaign will continue in full swing across the district, with a zero-tolerance policy against lawbreakers.
