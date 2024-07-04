04 killed, 40 injured in road accident

As many as four passengers were killed while 40 other sustained serious injuries in a collision between passenger bus and coaster van near Adda Hussain Shah at Multan-Mianwali road on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) As many as four passengers were killed while 40 other sustained serious injuries in a collision between passenger bus and coaster van near Adda Hussain Shah at Multan-Mianwali road on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger bus was on the way to Multan from Dera Ismail Khan when a speeding coaster van which was headed towards Layyah from Kabirwala (Khanewal) collided with the bus near Adda Hussain Shah.

Resultantly, four passengers died at the spot while 40 others sustained serious injuries.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital where ten of them were told to be in critical condition.

The injured have been referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to critical injuries. However, police concerned have also started investigations into the incident. It is pertinent to mention here that a ground of labourers were going to a factory for an interview.