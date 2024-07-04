Open Menu

04 Killed, 40 Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 10:28 PM

04 killed, 40 injured in road accident

As many as four passengers were killed while 40 other sustained serious injuries in a collision between passenger bus and coaster van near Adda Hussain Shah at Multan-Mianwali road on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) As many as four passengers were killed while 40 other sustained serious injuries in a collision between passenger bus and coaster van near Adda Hussain Shah at Multan-Mianwali road on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger bus was on the way to Multan from Dera Ismail Khan when a speeding coaster van which was headed towards Layyah from Kabirwala (Khanewal) collided with the bus near Adda Hussain Shah.

Resultantly, four passengers died at the spot while 40 others sustained serious injuries.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital where ten of them were told to be in critical condition.

The injured have been referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to critical injuries. However, police concerned have also started investigations into the incident. It is pertinent to mention here that a ground of labourers were going to a factory for an interview.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Police Road Died Dera Ismail Khan Van Khanewal Kabirwala Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor

AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor

51 seconds ago
 Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees ..

Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees compensation

53 seconds ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for monsoon, urban flooding

55 seconds ago
 Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Naw ..

Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Nawabshah

9 seconds ago
 Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 wit ..

Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with majority vote

10 seconds ago
 Governor grieves on death of BUITEMS student in bu ..

Governor grieves on death of BUITEMS student in bus incident

12 seconds ago
Admission process in Govt colleges to continue til ..

Admission process in Govt colleges to continue till July 25: SED

14 seconds ago
 Kashmiris to honor martyrs of 1931 on July 13, vow ..

Kashmiris to honor martyrs of 1931 on July 13, vowing continued struggle for fre ..

16 seconds ago
 Govt decides to depute motorway police in various ..

Govt decides to depute motorway police in various highways of Balochistan: Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 DC vows to enforce code of conduct during Muharram

DC vows to enforce code of conduct during Muharram

23 seconds ago
 Mango exhibition deemed a sweet success in Mirpurk ..

Mango exhibition deemed a sweet success in Mirpurkhas, teamwork celebrated

25 seconds ago
 Anti-polio campaign gains momentum with focus on r ..

Anti-polio campaign gains momentum with focus on refusal cases

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan