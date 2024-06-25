04 Killed, 9 Injured In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Four people were killed and nine injured in collision between a truck and coach near Sam Bridge on Rawalpindi Road in Khushab on Tuesday.
According to private news channel, as soon as the incident was reported, the rescue team reached the accident site and shifted the dead bodies and injured to the hospital.
