04 Liquor Suppliers Held, 05 Illegal Arm Holders Apprehended
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 08:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have arrested four liquor suppliers and 55 liters of liquor were recovered from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.
According to police spokesman, Rawalpindi Police detained four liquor suppliers while conducting operations in the areas of Pirwadhai, Bani and Saddar Wah police stations.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
The Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that all steps are being taken to eradicate the scourge of drugs.
Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police have apprehended five illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during operation.
The Divisional SPs stated that strict action will be continued against those possessing illegal weapons.
Recent Stories
World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..
Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign
UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure
FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro
Salah wins Premier League player of season award
FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee
Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..
UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
04 liquor suppliers held, 05 illegal arm holders apprehended2 minutes ago
-
Muslim Hands launches clothes stitching training centers for women in AJK2 minutes ago
-
Buledi meets Governor KP, discuss political affairs2 minutes ago
-
PNCA to be made a model institution for arts on merit: Aurangzeb Khichi22 minutes ago
-
CPO hold meeting to prevent crimes22 minutes ago
-
Women's handicrafts festival showcases rural women's skills in Mirpurkhas32 minutes ago
-
Islamabad on high alert after heavy rains, hailstorm; CDA launches emergency operations52 minutes ago
-
Livestock department holds beneficial field day for farmers in Kohat52 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police arrest 8 in anti-drug crackdown, over 13 kg drugs seized52 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority fines milk tankers for adulteration52 minutes ago
-
"Third World Sindhi Language Conference" to start from May 2652 minutes ago
-
AJK PM orders execution of proper planning for utilization of water resources in the state52 minutes ago