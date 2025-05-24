04 liquor suppliers held, 05 illegal arm holders apprehended

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have arrested four liquor suppliers and 55 liters of liquor were recovered from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Rawalpindi Police detained four liquor suppliers while conducting operations in the areas of Pirwadhai, Bani and Saddar Wah police stations.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

The Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that all steps are being taken to eradicate the scourge of drugs.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police have apprehended five illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during operation.

The Divisional SPs stated that strict action will be continued against those possessing illegal weapons.