Open Menu

04 Liquor Suppliers Held, 05 Illegal Arm Holders Apprehended

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 08:20 PM

04 liquor suppliers held, 05 illegal arm holders apprehended

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have arrested four liquor suppliers and 55 liters of liquor were recovered from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Rawalpindi Police detained four liquor suppliers while conducting operations in the areas of Pirwadhai, Bani and Saddar Wah police stations.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

The Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that all steps are being taken to eradicate the scourge of drugs.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police have apprehended five illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during operation.

The Divisional SPs stated that strict action will be continued against those possessing illegal weapons.

Recent Stories

World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as ..

World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..

52 minutes ago
 Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Lif ..

Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extr ..

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure

2 hours ago
 FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliam ..

FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro

2 hours ago
 Salah wins Premier League player of season award

Salah wins Premier League player of season award

2 hours ago
 FNC explores stronger ties with Central American P ..

FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament

2 hours ago
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular ..

UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation bet ..

Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris

3 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing C ..

Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures thi ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..

5 hours ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds bring ..

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan