04 members gang busted during crackdown in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested four-member gang involved in street crime and recovered four motorcycles, nine mobile phones, two laptops, LCD, stolen amount of Rs 6,500 and also recovered weapons used in crime from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four-member gang involved in street crime and recovered four motorcycles, nine mobile phones, two laptops, LCD, stolen amount of Rs 6,500 and also recovered weapons used in crime from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, Wah Cantt Police arrested four members of the gang identified as Hamad Junaid, Jawad and Nadeem. The police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of police teams said that the crackdown against organized and active gangs should be accelerated.

He made it clear that it was duty of police to protect the lives and property of people.