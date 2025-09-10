04 New Traffic Sectors Establishes To Ease Congestion
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 08:15 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have established of four new traffic sectors in the district to improve road management and ease congestion for commuters.
CTP spokesman said Wednesday, the new sectors have been set up at Saidpur, Range Road, Chakri Road
and Jhelum Road.
Traffic in-charges have been deployed for each sector, along with provision of official vehicles to strengthen
on-ground operations.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam said the establishment of new sectors will help ensure a smooth flow
of traffic while also providing additional facilities to road users.
“With changes to the traffic infrastructure, monitoring and traffic arrangements at key locations will be further
improved,” he added.
The CTO further said that it is top priority to maintain the smooth flow of traffic on highways and provide convenience to the public.
“We are working hard to make the Rawalpindi traffic system a role model for the entire province.
All available resources are being utilized to facilitate commuters and keep traffic moving,” he said.
