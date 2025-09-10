Open Menu

04 New Traffic Sectors Establishes To Ease Congestion

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 08:15 PM

04 new traffic sectors establishes to ease congestion

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have established of four new traffic sectors in the district to improve road management and ease congestion for commuters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have established of four new traffic sectors in the district to improve road management and ease congestion for commuters.

CTP spokesman said Wednesday, the new sectors have been set up at Saidpur, Range Road, Chakri Road

and Jhelum Road.

Traffic in-charges have been deployed for each sector, along with provision of official vehicles to strengthen

on-ground operations.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam said the establishment of new sectors will help ensure a smooth flow

of traffic while also providing additional facilities to road users.

“With changes to the traffic infrastructure, monitoring and traffic arrangements at key locations will be further

improved,” he added.

The CTO further said that it is top priority to maintain the smooth flow of traffic on highways and provide convenience to the public.

“We are working hard to make the Rawalpindi traffic system a role model for the entire province.

All available resources are being utilized to facilitate commuters and keep traffic moving,” he said.

Recent Stories

Humaid bin Rashid issues Law regulating procuremen ..

Humaid bin Rashid issues Law regulating procurement, contracts, inventory manage ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai to host 46th edition of Big 5 Global on 24th ..

Dubai to host 46th edition of Big 5 Global on 24th November

2 minutes ago
 DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ti ..

DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border ..

17 minutes ago
 ADB, CAREC designate HSA as global CoEs

ADB, CAREC designate HSA as global CoEs

5 minutes ago
 Crackdown against profiteers continues in Paharpur

Crackdown against profiteers continues in Paharpur

3 minutes ago
 Calligraphy & paintings by young artists showcased ..

Calligraphy & paintings by young artists showcased at Punjab Arts Council

3 minutes ago
Ratta Amral Police conducted crackdown on liquor s ..

Ratta Amral Police conducted crackdown on liquor suppliers, 7 held

3 minutes ago
 DPO finalizes foolproof security plan for upcoming ..

DPO finalizes foolproof security plan for upcoming polio campaign

3 minutes ago
 Drug trafficker held with narcotics

Drug trafficker held with narcotics

3 minutes ago
 04 new traffic sectors establishes to ease congest ..

04 new traffic sectors establishes to ease congestion

2 minutes ago
 BISP, Nutrition International pilot project reduce ..

BISP, Nutrition International pilot project reduces anaemia among adolescent gir ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Justice BHC urges lawyers, judges to work to ..

Chief Justice BHC urges lawyers, judges to work together for provision of justic ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan