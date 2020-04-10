04 Proclaimed Offenders arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four proclaimed offenders and court absconders. Police spokesman on Friday said that on the direction of DPO Amara Ather; teams of various police stations of district have started operation against proclaimed offenders and conducted raids at different areas under their jurisdiction.

Police have succeeded in arresting four proclaimed offenders including Hassan Khan, Abu Bakkar,Haleem Khan and Mangal Khan. The proclaimed Offenders were wanted in over dozen of cases of robbery, theft and attempt of murder. Police have started further investigation.