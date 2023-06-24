Open Menu

04 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

04 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered four stolen motorcycles and weapons from their possession during the crackdown launched here on Saturday.

The accused arrested were identified as Waqas alias Vicky, Sohail and Fawad Khan.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started further investigations.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Faisal Saleem hailed the performance of Rata Amaral Police and said, "The accused have been challaned with solid evidence and will be punished.""The accused who attack the life and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law," he added.

