04-year-old girl injured in firing at wedding ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) A 04-year old girl was injured in a firing at the wedding ceremony in the area of Race Course here on Sunday.

The victim girl has been shifted to the hospital immediately after the incident, where her condition is stated to be out of danger.

However, the Race Course police have registered a case and arrested the groom's father Umar Hayat for violation of marriage laws.

The raids are being conducted to arrest other accused responsible for the incident. Earlier, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took notice of the incident terming it that aerial firing is a major crime, those who risk the lives of others for a few moments of pleasure will not escape the law.