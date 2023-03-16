05-day 'Spring Festival' kicks off

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) : March 16 (APP) ::Minister for Planning & Housing Yasir Sultan Ch while inaugurating 05-day 'Spring Festival' at Quaid-e-Azam International sports Stadium here on Thursday said that a regular master plan had been kicked off for the promotion of the tourism in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

He said, "Spring Festival will open new vistas for promotion of the tourism industry in AJK coupled with the ancient Kashmiri cultural heritage besides a conducive environment for the purpose.

Commissioner Division Shoukat Chaudhry, Deputy Commisioner (DC) Ch Amjad Iqbal, SSP Raja Irfan Saleem, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-G) Yasir Rias, Assistant Commisioner (AC) Sardar Abdul Qadir, officials of various nation-building institutions and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Yasir Sultan said, 'The grand Spring gala across AJK will provide a healthy environment for tourists including children and the families across the AJK, with a prime focus to encourage and promote the local tourism.

He said, "The festival will be free of cost for all local and international visitors so the youth acquainted with the history, culture, centuries old heritage of AJK.

Horse and cattle show, trade exhibition of home made products including the Kashmiri handicrafts, cultural show depicting the Kashmiri folk songs, besides the national songs, book festival, exhibition of the pictures depicting the atrocities of Indian troops on Innocent Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Marathon race, mystic poetry, boating, cricket and football matches besides the local supports, will be hall mark of the grand Spring festival which would be continued till March 20," he underlined.

The holding of the scheduled Spring/Summer Tourism grand festival would prove to be the step forward for the speedy promotion of tourism in AJK, he added.

The minister said, "The local and foreign investors are also interested in tourism sector in AJK." He said, "The government has already decided to give tourism a status of industry to utilize the huge available natural resources for the uplift of the tourism sector besides to overcome the unemployment in the area.

The Press Information Department (PID) Mirpur Divisional Chief Javed Malik on the occasion told APP that the grand spring festival would open new vistas of socio economic development and prosperity in AJK.