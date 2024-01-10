Open Menu

05-days National Polio-eradication Drive Successfully Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 09:29 PM

Like the rest of the country, the 05-days integrated nationwide polio eradication drive successfully continued throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir for 3rd consecutive day

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Jan 10 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Jan, 2024)

The anti-polio campaign will continue till Jan 12 without any pause to immunize a total of 7, 42, 500 children under 5 years of age, targeted to be administered the Polio vaccine in all 10 districts of the liberated territory, the AJK State Health sources told APP on Wednesday.

The sources continued that in AJK’s metropolis - Muzaffarabad, over 1.20 lakh children up to five years are targeted to be administered the Polio vaccines during the drive, to be continued till January 12 without any break.

"At least 3995 mobile teams of paramedical staff have been constituted to visit door-to-door to administer the polio vaccine drops during the campaign across AJK - where a total of 448 fixed centers at local govt. hospitals and subordinate health facilities have been set up by the State Polio Eradication Committee of the AJK State Health Services Department with the coordination of the World Health Organization (WHO)", the sources said.

The total staff to be involved in the AJK-wide national drive includes mobile teams comprising over 5000 workers for visiting door to door to immunize the children under 5 years of age with the polio vaccine drops during the campaign, the sources pointed out.

The fixed centers have been set up at the state-run hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops, the sources said.

A total of 169 transit points have also been set up for conducting the driving drive under the supervision of the concerned area in charge, the sources said.

The state health department’s Polio's Eradication Committee has made adequate arrangements to executive the polio teams in a befitting manner, the sources asserted adding that a total of 844 areas in charge will supervise the drive at the union council’s level across AJK in 35 tehsils and besides a total of 245 Union Council throughout AJK State.

A central polio control room has been set up in the office of the Provincial Program Manager EPI in AJK State’s metropolis Muzaffarabad to monitor the drive and to receive any complaint by official phone No. 05822-920791.

In the lake district of Mirpur, at least 73082 children under 05 years of age will be administered the polio vaccine. District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain told APP here on the eve of the inauguration of the campaign in the lakeside district.

In Mirpur district over 400 mobile teams of paramedics in all 28 zones will visit door to door besides serving at the 41fixed centers and the 14 transit points to administer the polio vaccine drops to under~05 years of age children during the ongoing 05-day national polio eradication campaign, the DHO added.

More Stories From Pakistan