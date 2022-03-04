UrduPoint.com

05 Deaths, 252 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Five people lost their lives due to coronavirus on Friday while 252 new cases were reported across Punjab.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 502,309 while total number of deaths recorded 13,513 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 151 cases, four in Bahawalnagar, Sargodha and Dera Ghazi Khan, seven in Bahawalpur, one each in Bhakkar, Pakpattan, Nankana Sahib, Khanewal, Khushab and Chiniot, 12 in Faisalabad, two each in Gujranwala, Toba Tek Singh Sahiwal, Narowal, Muzaffargarh and Jhang, three in Kasur, 11 in Multan, 14 in Rawalpindi, five in Rahim Yar Khan, six in Sheikhupura, seven in Vehari and six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 10,179,134 tests for COVID-19 so far while 483,238 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the citizens.

