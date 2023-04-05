05 gamblers, 39 professional beggars arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 22,250 and five mobile phones from their possession during a raid here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

The arrested accused were identified as Asghar, Ramzan, Chenzeb, Adeel and Rafi.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started further investigation.

SP Pothohar Mohammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of police team adding that gambling is the root of other social evils, accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of law.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police held 39 professional beggars during crackdown.

According to police spokesman, the beggars were arrested from different areas of the city.