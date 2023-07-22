05 gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs 20,370, 04 mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police conducted a raid and held those gamblers were identified as Ibrar, Mehbood Akhtra, Tariq, Zahid and Fayyaz.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started further investigation.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan commended the police team and said that gambling is the root of other evils and strict action against gambling will be continued without any discrimination.