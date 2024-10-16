05 Held For Violation Of Renting Laws
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Police have conducted a search operation in the jurisdiction of Airport police station to check law and order situation besides controlling criminal activities in the area.
According to Police spokesman, the search operation was carried out by Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police.
During the operation, the houses were searched and data was collected from tenants.
Five persons namely Arish, Sajjad, Irfanullah, Ghulam Ahmed, and Muhammad Owais were held by police on violation of renting laws.
The cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Punjab Tenants Ordinance 2015, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, spokesman added.
