05 illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers nabbed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Police have arrested five illegal armholders and liquor suppliers and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during the crackdown here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Chuntra police held Tayyab and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession, and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Anas.

Similarly, Saddar Wah police nabbed Wahi Sajid and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While R.A Bazar police recovered 05 liters of liquor from Dawood, and the same quantity was recovered from Sihahl.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the crackdown will be continued against illegal arm holders and liquor suppliers without any discrimination.