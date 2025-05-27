05 Kg Drugs Recovered, 04 Held
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered more than 05 kilograms of drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, the raids were conducted on the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.
The operations took place in the areas of Waris Khan, Chaklala, Wah Cantt, and Saddar Wah police stations.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani commended police teams and said "we are fully committed to take strict action against drug dealers to eliminate drugs from society".
He added that the crackdown will intensify in the coming days as part of the ongoing drive to make Punjab drug-free.
